8 days ago
BRIEF-Aquaventure says it has entered into $150 mln senior secured credit agreement​
August 4, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Aquaventure says it has entered into $150 mln senior secured credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aquaventure Holdings Ltd

* Aquaventure Holdings Limited announces completion of corporate financing transaction

* Aquaventure Holdings Ltd - has entered into a $150.0 million senior secured credit agreement​

* Aquaventure Holdings - ‍will use approximately $100 million to repay in full outstanding principal on its existing Trinidad, Usvi, Curacao and quench loans​

* Aquaventure - ‍new credit agreement provides for a four-year term, non-amortizing loan that bears interest at LIBOR plus 6.00% with a LIBOR floor of 1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

