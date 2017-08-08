FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.59
August 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals - ‍continues to expect that its cash-on-hand will carry it beyond top-line data from leadership 301 trial and into 2019​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals - ‍announcing its plans to initiate a proof-of-concept phase 2 trial with rosiptor (AQX-1125) in patients with CP/CPPS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

