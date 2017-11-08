BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.50​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Aquinox Pharma - ‍continues to expect that its cash-on-hand will carry it beyond top-line data from leadership 301 trial and at least to mid-2019

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍net loss per common stock $0.50​

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals - ‍cash, cash equivalents, short-term, long-term investments totaled $119.7 million as of Sept 30 versus 153.1 million as of Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: