Dec 26 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* SAYS ARAB MOLTAQA INVESTMENTS SELLS 17.3 MILLION SHARES IN AL TAWFEEK CO FOR FINANCIAL LEASING AT EGP 6.60 PER SHARE

* SAYS POST STAKE SALE ARAB MOLTAQA INVESTMENTS REDUCES STAKE IN AL TAWFEEK LEASING TO 68.399 PERCENT FROM 89.9995 PCT‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2De4uuM) Further company coverage: