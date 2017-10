Oct 22 (Reuters) - ARAB POTASH CO:

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

* SAYS COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES MERGER PROVIDED POTASHCORP DIVESTS STAKE IN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS INCLUDING ITS STAKE IN ARAB POTASH Source: (bit.ly/2yGEcR9) Further company coverage: )