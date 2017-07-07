FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3, orbit-4 clinical trials
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 7, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3, orbit-4 clinical trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-4, cyclical treatment with ard-3150 resulted in statistically significant prolongation of the time to first pulmonary exacerbations

* Aradigm Corp - orbit-3 treatment with ard-3150 did not show significant results for key pe endpoints

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-4, reductions in annual frequency of all and severe pes in patients with ncfbe and chronic lung infections with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-3, safety profile between ard-3150 and placebo was similar Source text (bit.ly/2syA3uA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.