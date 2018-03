March 5 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* ARADIGM- RECEIVED NASDAQ NOTICE THAT AS OF JOHN SIEBERT APPOINTMENT,NO LONGER IN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR,AUDIT COMMITTEE REQUIREMENTS

* ARADIGM CORP - EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 28, DAVID BELL RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2D4YyEg) Further company coverage: