Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARALEZ ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SCOTT J. CHARLES, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS LEAVING COMPANY​

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MICHAEL KASETA WILL ASSUME POSITION OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ PRIOR TO JOINING ARALEZ, KASETA SERVED AS CFO OF SANOFI NORTH AMERICA, GLOBAL SERVICES​