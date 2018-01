Jan 10 (Reuters) - Aramark:

* ARAMARK - UNIT INTENDS TO PRIVATELY OFFER $1,150 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

* ARAMARK - UNIT TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO PAY FOR ACQUISITION OF AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, AMONG OTHERS

* ARAMARK ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES