BRIEF-Aramark says ‍units entered into an amendment to credit agreement
September 26, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Aramark says ‍units entered into an amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Aramark says ‍units entered into an amendment to credit agreement, dated march 28, 2017​ - SEC Filing

* Aramark-Intends to use borrowings under incremental senior secured credit facilities to repay existing term b loans outstanding under credit agreement

* Aramark - term loan facilities were funded in full on amendment closing date

* Aramark - amendment provides for loan to aramark canada in amount equal to C$120.0 million, term a loan to Aramark UK in an amount equal to EUR 170.0 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2fPrN4W) Further company coverage:

