BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking says quarterly written loans volume rises

Oct 11 (Reuters) - ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC:

* ‍OVERALL LENDING PIPELINE REMAINS STRONG DURING QUARTER, WITH AGGREGATE VOLUMES OF WRITTEN LOANS 75 PCT HIGHER THAN AT SAME TIME IN PRIOR YEAR​

* “‍REMAINS ACTIVE IN DEVELOPING NEW BUSINESSES TO DIVERSIFY ITS SOURCES OF INCOME”​

* OVER QUARTER, ‍OVERALL COST OF FUNDS FOR ARBUTHNOT LATHAM HAS FALLEN BY 30 PCT FROM PRIOR YEAR TO A BLENDED RATE OF 0.49​

* COMMERCIAL BANK IS INVESTING IN INFRASTRUCTURE TO LAUNCH A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FUND​