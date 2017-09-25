BRIEF-Arbutus announces topline results for ARB-1467 phase II Cohort 4

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp announces topline results for ARB-1467 phase ii cohort 4

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - seven of the twelve patients met the predefined response criteria at or before day 71

* Arbutus -initial results for monthly dosing extension suggest monthly dosing not sufficient to maintain/improve on reductions in s-antigen levels

* Arbutus Biopharma - detailed results of cohort 4 are expected to be presented at AASLD in October

* Arbutus Biopharma - planning to initiate new study of ARB-1467 in Q4 to evaluate longer dosing of ARB-1467 combined with Interferon

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - all 12 patients in cohort 4 experienced reductions in serum HBsAg levels

* Arbutus Biopharma - to initiate new study in Q4 to study longer term Bi-weekly dosing of ARB-1467 in combination with Tenofovir