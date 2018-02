BRIEF-Arbutus Settles Litigation Terminating Acuitas Rights To LNP Technology

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS SETTLES LITIGATION, TERMINATING ACUITAS’ RIGHTS TO LNP TECHNOLOGY

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - ‍SETTLEMENT TERMINATES ACUITAS’ RIGHT TO USE OR SUBLICENSE OUR LNP TECHNOLOGY GOING FORWARD​

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA - ‍SETTLEMENT STIPULATES THAT 4 NON-EXCLUSIVE VIRAL VACCINE SUBLICENSES PREVIOUSLY GRANTED TO MODERNA ARE ONLY SUBLICENSES TO SURVIVE​

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA - LITIGATION INITIATED BY ACUITAS THERAPEUTICS ON OCT. 25, 2016 IN SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS BEEN SETTLED BEFORE TRIAL​