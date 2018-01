Jan 11 (Reuters) - Arby’s

* ARBY’S ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ARBY‘S RESTAURANT GROUP - NEWLY FORMED, DIRECT PARENT ENTITY, IRB HOLDING CORP., INTENDS TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $485 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* ARBY‘S RESTAURANT GROUP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS PENDING ACQUISITION OF BUFFALO WILD WINGS, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: