BRIEF-Arby's Restaurant To Acquire Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.9 Bln

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* ARBY’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC. AND BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC. ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $2.9 BILLION​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍ARG WILL ACQUIRE BWLD FOR $157 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍ARG WILL ACQUIRE BWLD FOR $157 PER SHARE IN CASH, IN A TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $2.9 BILLION, INCLUDING BWW‘S NET DEBT​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍PAUL BROWN WILL SERVE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PARENT COMPANY​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS - ‍CERTAIN FUNDS ADVISED BY MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF DEAL WITH ARBY‘S​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS - ‍FOLLOWING CLOSE , BWW WILL BE A PRIVATELY-HELD UNIT OF ARBY‘S AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATED AS AN INDEPENDENT BRAND​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOTH CO AND ARBY‘S RESTAURANT GROUP‘S BOARDS OF DIRECTORS​

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍AFFILIATES OF ROARK CAPITAL GROUP​ COMMITTING ALL EQUITY, WITH PROCEEDS OF DEBT FINANCING, NECESSARY TO COMPLETE DEAL

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS INC - ‍AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOTH ARBY‘S & BWLD‘S BOARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: