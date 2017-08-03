FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arc Resources Q2 FFO per share C$0.48
August 3, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Arc Resources Ltd

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.48

* Arc Resources Ltd - ‍Q2 production averaged 113,410 boe per day​

* Arc Resources Ltd qtrly ‍shr $0.35​

* Arc Resources qtrly FFO per share ‍$0.48​

* Arc Resources - ‍full-year 2017 annual production guidance is now expected to be in range of 120,000 to 124,000 boe per day​

* Arc Resources - ‍anticipates its 2017 exit rate to be in excess of 130,000 boe per day​

* Arc Resources - ‍expects to profitably increase production by approximately 50,000 boe per day from 2017 through early 2020​

* Arc Resources - ‍has approved an increase to its 2017 capital program to $830 million, from $750 million previously announced​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

