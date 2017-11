Nov 9 (Reuters) - Arca Biopharma Inc

* ARCA Biopharma announces third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* ARCA Biopharma Inc - anticipate reporting top-line data for Genetic-AF clinical trial​ late in Q1 of 2018

* ARCA Biopharma Inc - ‍expects research and development expenses in 2017 to be higher than 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: