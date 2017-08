Aug 9 (Reuters) - ARCA Biopharma Inc:

* ARCA Biopharma announces GENETIC-AF data and safety monitoring board recommendation to complete Phase 2B GENETIC-AF clinical trial based on efficacy and safety data in phase 2b interim analysis

* ARCA Biopharma Inc - ‍Gencaro development program has been granted fast track designation by U.S. FDA​

* ARCA Biopharma Inc - ‍look forward to sharing top-line trial results late in Q1 of next year for GENETIC-AF trial​