FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Arcbest says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 14, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Arcbest says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Arcbest Corp:

* Arcbest Corp says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 percent​

* For Q2 of 2017 through end of May, asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent

* Arcbest Corp - Q2 ‍asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent​

* Arcbest Corp - for Q2 of 2017 through end of May, on a combined basis, revenue at Arcbest's asset-light businesses increased in a range of 6% to 7% Source text: (bit.ly/2rqzZAB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.