BRIEF-ArcelorMittal ‍to form JV with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in relation to offer to buy Essar Steel India ​

* AGREEMENT BETWEEN ARCELORMITTAL AND NSSMC REGARDING JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE ESSAR STEEL INDIA LIMITED

* ‍SIGNED JV AGREEMENT WITH NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION IN RELATION TO ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE ESSAR STEEL INDIA LIMITED​

* ‍COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY ARCELORMITTAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (AMIPL) SUBMITTED A RESOLUTION PLAN FOR ESSAR ON 12 FEBRUARY​

* SHOULD SUBMITTED RESOLUTION PLAN BE ACCEPTED BY INDIA'S NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, CO AND NSSMC WOULD JOINTLY BUY ESSAR STEEL​