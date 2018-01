BRIEF-Arch Biopartners Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS- INTENDS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 2.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $0.50 PER SHARE

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO FUND INVESTIGATOR INITIATED PHASE I INHALATION SAFETY TRIAL CO IS SPONSORING FOR AB569

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC - REMAINING PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR METABLOK Source text for Eikon: