Sept 22 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group - ‍Pursuant to service agreement dated Sept 21, from March 2, 2018 Constantine Iordanou to move from CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd.​

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - Iordanou will remain as a member of ACGL's board of directors and will serve as non-executive chairman of board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fmRxc8) Further company coverage: