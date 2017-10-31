BRIEF-Arch Coal Inc. Reports Q3 earnings per share $2.83

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc

* Arch Coal, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $613.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.4 million

* Arch Coal Inc - ‍announces $200 million increase in share repurchase authorization​

* Arch Coal Inc- ‍now expects to sell between 90 million tons and 96 million tons of thermal coal in 2017​

* Arch Coal Inc - ‍now expects to sell between 6.6 million tons and 6.8 million tons of coking coal in 2017​

* Arch Coal Inc - ‍Arch has lowered its coking coal sales volume guidance for 2017​

* Arch Coal Inc - sees ‍2017 capital expenditures between $52 million to $58​ million

* Arch Coal Inc - qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $2.54​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)