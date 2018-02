BRIEF-Arch Coal Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.64

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc:

* ARCH COAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.64

* Q4 REVENUE $560.2 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.40 PER SHARE

* ARCH EXPECTS TO SELL BETWEEN 86 MILLION AND 92 MILLION TONS OF THERMAL COAL IN 2018

* ARCH COAL - BOARD APPROVED INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.40 PER SHARE FROM $0.35 PER SHARE

* ARCH COAL - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT 2018 CASH COST PER TON SOLD IN METALLURGICAL AND POWDER RIVER BASIN SEGMENTS WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2017 LEVELS

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN A TAX BENEFIT OF $35 MILLION IN Q4

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $80 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES OF BETWEEN 92 MILLION AND 99 MILLION TONS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.12

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $578.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: