FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Archer Daniels expects $80 mln -$100 mln restructuring charges
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Archer Daniels expects $80 mln -$100 mln restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Archer Daniels Midland - expect to record restructuring, impairment charges of about $80 million to $100 million pre-tax related to actions announced in Q3

* Archer Daniels Midland - on July 31, co announced change to U.S. salaried employee defined benefit pension plan - SEC filing

* Archer Daniels Midland - effective December 31, 2021, the accrued pension benefits of active traditional formula plan participants will be frozen

* Archer Daniels Midland - company will be undertaking a pension plan remeasurement in the third quarter of 2017

* Archer Daniels - in Q2, independent third party issued confidential decision resolving matter related to sale of co's cocoa processing business

* Archer Daniels - during Q2, co adjusted its reserve and paid Olam full and final amount determined by the independent third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.