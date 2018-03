March 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION OF SWEETENERS AND STARCHES FOOTPRINT WITH 50 PERCENT STAKE IN CORN WET MILL BUSINESS OF ASTON FOODS

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - CO WILL BECOME 50 PERCENT OWNER OF ASTON'S CORN WET MILLS IN IBRED AND NOVLYANKA