Jan 16 (Reuters) - Archer Ltd:

* APACHE AWARDS NEW PLATFORM DRILLING MANAGEMENT CONTRACT WITH ARCHER FOR THE FORTIES AND BERYL FIELDS UNTIL Q4 2020

* ‍NEW FIXED TERM CONTRACT ENSURES ARCHER‘S CONTINUED OPERATIONS FOR APACHE ON UKCS UNTIL AT LEAST DECEMBER 31ST 2020

* In addition to the firm contract term, two additional two-year extension options are available