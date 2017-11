Nov 20 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc

* Archrock Inc - ‍David Miller, senior vice president and CFO will be leaving company effective as of December 1, 2017​

* Archrock Inc - expects to appoint interim chief financial officer while it engages in search for a permanent replacement - SEC filing​ Source text (bit.ly/2zUPXpM) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)