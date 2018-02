BRIEF-Archrock Partners Posts Q4 EPS Of $0.04

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Archrock Partners Lp:

* ARCHROCK PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY REVENUE $141.8 MILLION VERSUS $135.4 MILLION

* ARCHROCK - IN 2018, ARCHROCK & ARCHROCK PARTNERS EXPECT TO INVEST $200 TO $220 MILLION OF GROWTH CAPITAL INTO HIGH DEMAND LARGE HORSEPOWER UNITS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $142.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INCOME, EXCLUDING ITEMS $0.10 PER DILUTED COMMON UNIT