Sept 28 (Reuters) - Arcimoto Inc

* Arcimoto Inc announces new U.S. manufacturing plant in Oregon

* Arcimoto Inc - ‍will take delivery of 30,000 square foot facility on October 1 and plans to occupy it by end of next month​

* Arcimoto Inc - ‍U.S. Facility will be able to prepare for full scale production in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)