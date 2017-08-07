FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ‍Arclight Capital Partners:

* Arclight Capital to enter into joint venture with BP West Coast Products LLC

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- JV to be anchored initially by acquisition of 2 large-scale refined product terminals in Seattle, Washington & Portland

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- TLP Management Services LLC, an Arclight affiliate, will operate terminals under a multi-year operating agreement​

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- intends to grant Transmontaigne Partners LP a right of first offer to purchase Arclight's interest in JV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.