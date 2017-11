Nov 20 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* Arconic Inc - ‍announced plans to install a new horizontal heat treat furnace at its davenport works facility in Iowa​

* Arconic Inc - ‍$137 million investment is supported by economic development financial assistance from Iowa department of economic development & riverdale​

* Arconic Inc - ‍construction on project is expected to begin late this year with commercial production expected to start in 2019​