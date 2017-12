Dec 19 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC APPOINTS DAVE MILLER TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ARCONIC INC - ‍ BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVE MILLER, A SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT, TO JOIN BOARD AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* ARCONIC INC - ‍ BOARD HAS ALSO APPOINTED MILLER TO SERVE ON FINANCE COMMITTEE​

* ARCONIC INC - MILLER REPLACES PATRICE MERRIN, WHO HAS VOLUNTARILY STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD