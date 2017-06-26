FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Arconic says issues statement on Reynobond PE​
June 26, 2017 / 9:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Arconic says issues statement on Reynobond PE​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* Arconic says issues statement on Reynobond PE​

* Arconic says supplied one of its products, Reynobond PE, to its customer which used product as 1 component of overall cladding system on Grenfell Tower ​

* Arconic says co was not involved in installation of system, nor did it have a role in any aspect of Grenfell tower's refurbishment or original design ​

* Arconic Inc says has taken decision to no longer provide Reynobond PE in any high-rise applications, regardless of local codes and regulations ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

