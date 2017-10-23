FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arconic says Q3 earnings per share $0.22
October 23, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Arconic says Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc-

* Arconic reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.09 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arconic Inc- ‍reaffirming full year earnings guidance​

* Arconic Inc sees FY 2017 revenue ‍$12.6 billion -$12.8 billion​

* Arconic Inc sees FY 2017 capex about $600 mln‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $12.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arconic Inc qtrly ‍results were negatively impacted by sharply higher, non-cash lifo charge, resulting from a spike in aluminum prices​

* Arconic - ‍on track to deliver improvement of about $100 million year over year in SG&A, with additional run-rate savings expected in 2018​

* Arconic Inc - ‍qtrly results included a lifo- and metal lag-related $30 million charge ($46 million pre-tax) and $13 million in special items​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

