FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q3 earnings per share $0.11
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 8, 2017 / 1:29 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos dorados reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $842.5 million

* Arcos dorados holdings inc qtrly ‍ systemwide comparable sales rose 20.3% year-over-year, or 10.4% excluding venezuela​

* Arcos dorados - ‍ expects total proceeds from re-development initiative to reach about $170 million with final amounts to be collected by end of 2017​

* Arcos dorados holdings inc - ‍ does not expect a material impact on its financial results due to hurricanes irma and maria​

* Arcos dorados holdings inc - ‍ working to cover impact of hurricane damages, expects majority of its restaurants back in operation by end of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.