BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos dorados reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $842.5 million

* Arcos dorados holdings inc qtrly ‍ systemwide comparable sales rose 20.3% year-over-year, or 10.4% excluding venezuela​

* Arcos dorados - ‍ expects total proceeds from re-development initiative to reach about $170 million with final amounts to be collected by end of 2017​

* Arcos dorados holdings inc - ‍ does not expect a material impact on its financial results due to hurricanes irma and maria​

* Arcos dorados holdings inc - ‍ working to cover impact of hurricane damages, expects majority of its restaurants back in operation by end of year​