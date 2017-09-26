FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes irma and maria and mexican earthquakes
September 26, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes irma and maria and mexican earthquakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes Irma and Maria and mexican earthquakes

* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - ‍given impact of hurricanes, most of our more than 100 restaurants in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands remain closed​

* Arcos Dorados-‍in process of making full assessment of impact to employees, operations from hurricanes Irma, Maria and recent earthquakes in Mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

