Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* CO, CUREVAC AG ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO JOINTLY DISCOVER, DEVELOP,COMMERCIALIZE NOVEL MESSENGER RNA THERAPEUTICS

* DEVELOPMENT COSTS WILL BE SHARED BETWEEN COS,WITH PLANS TO CO-COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCTS IN FUTURE UNDER PROFIT SHARING ARRANGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: