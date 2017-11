Nov 2 (Reuters) - ARCUS ASA

* ARCUS ASA ACQUIRES HOT N‘SWEET BRAND

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH STRANDGAARDEN WINE & SPIRITS A/S FOR ACQUISITION OF HOT N‘SWEET BRAND​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE.​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017​