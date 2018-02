BRIEF-Arcus Q4 EBITDA rises to NOK 166 mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Arcus Asa:

* Q4 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 831.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 811.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA NOK ‍​166.0 MILLION VERSUS NOK 115.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF 1.66 NOK/SHARE‍​

* AT YEAR END ARCUS MADE A GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT OF 22.7 MNOK, RELATED TO THE ACQUISITION OF EXCELLARS IN 2011‍​

* SEVERAL GROWTH INITIATIVES ARE IN PLACE FOR 2018: INCREASED ACTIVITY IN THE NON-MONOPOLY MARKETS, RELAUNCH OF GAMMEL OPLAND AS A PREMIUM AQUAVIT, AND A REVITALIZED WINE PORTFOLIO E.G. TENDER WINS AND NEW PRODUCTS‍​