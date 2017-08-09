BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.54‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:
* Ardelyx focuses resources on late-stage programs and reports second quarter 2017 operational results
* Ardelyx inc - T3MPO-2 phase 3 trial results of Tenapanor for IBS-C on track for early Q4
* Ardelyx inc - RDX7675 onset-of-action data planned for Q4
* Ardelyx inc - strategic review resulted in reduction in workforce of 28 percent, resulting in a remaining team of 76 employees
* Ardelyx inc qtrly loss per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: