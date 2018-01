Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* ARDELYX SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES T3MPO-3 SAFETY EXTENSION STUDY OF TENAPANOR FOR IBS-C

* ARDELYX - ‍RESULTS FROM BOTH T3MPO-1 AND T3MPO-2 STUDIES, SAFETY DATA, SUPPORT CO‘S PLANS TO SUBMIT FIRST NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR THE INDICATION IN H2 2018​

* ARDELYX INC - RESULTS FROM T3MPO-3 SHOWED THAT TENAPANOR WAS WELL-TOLERATED AMONG 240 PATIENTS TREATED