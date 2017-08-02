BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp
* Ardmore Shipping Corporation announces financial results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017
* Quarterly loss per share $0.06
* Quarterly revenue $49.9 million versus $39.7 million
* Ardmore Shipping Corp - expects approximately 45 scheduled drydock days in q3 of 2017
* Ardmore Shipping Corp qtrly revenue was $49.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million from year-ago period
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: