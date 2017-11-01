FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping reports Q3 loss $0.14/share
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 1:03 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping reports Q3 loss $0.14/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore shipping corporation announces financial results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Agreed to acquire a 47,500 dwt 2008 Japanese-built product tanker​

* ‍Revenue for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $48.7 million, an increase of $10.7 million

* Says short-term oil market dynamics continue to dominate product tanker market

* Impact of short-term oil market dynamics on product tanker market turning positive as Hurricane Harvey impact abates, oil inventories normalize

* Ardmore Shipping says believe the product tanker market is poised for a seasonal rebound this winter

* Shift of short-term oil market dynamics, strong demand growth and declining supply growth, points to seasonal rebound in MR market

* ‍Shipyards, Shipowners continue to be capital constrained; don’t expect major ordering activity until a recovery is well underway​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.