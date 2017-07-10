BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag

July 10 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Arena pharmaceuticals reports positive topline phase 2 results for Ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension

* Safety data of phase 2 trial for ralinepag consistent with other drugs acting through prostacyclin receptor-mediated effects

* Says Ralinepag also demonstrated numerical improvement in 6-minute walk distance

* Primary efficacy analysis successful in phase 2 trial for Ralinepag; significant improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance