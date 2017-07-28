FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Arena reit no 1 announced FY18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 12:30 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Arena reit no 1 announced FY18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Arena Reit No 1

* Announced fy18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security 2

* Announces acquisition of a portfolio of nine early learning centre (elc) properties under development for a total cost of $65 million

* Forecast fy18 distribution yield is 6.3%.

* Total cost includes property purchase price and project costs of $63.3 million plus stamp duty and associated transaction costs

* Acquisition will be partially funded via a fully underwritten institutional placement of $55 million

* Acquisition improves quality of arena's portfolio, is accretive to earnings

* acquisition is conditional upon completion of equity raising.

* institutional placement will be conducted at an issue price of $2.03 per security

* fy distributable income (earnings) per security (eps) of 12.3 cents

* fy net operating profit of $28.7 million, up 12 percent

* fy distribution per security (dps) of 12.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.