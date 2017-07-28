BRIEF-Arena reit no 1 announced FY18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security

July 28 (Reuters) - Arena Reit No 1

* Announced fy18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security 2

* Announces acquisition of a portfolio of nine early learning centre (elc) properties under development for a total cost of $65 million

* Forecast fy18 distribution yield is 6.3%.

* Total cost includes property purchase price and project costs of $63.3 million plus stamp duty and associated transaction costs

* Acquisition will be partially funded via a fully underwritten institutional placement of $55 million

* Acquisition improves quality of arena's portfolio, is accretive to earnings

* acquisition is conditional upon completion of equity raising.

* institutional placement will be conducted at an issue price of $2.03 per security

* fy distributable income (earnings) per security (eps) of 12.3 cents

* fy net operating profit of $28.7 million, up 12 percent

* fy distribution per security (dps) of 12.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: