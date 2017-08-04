BRIEF-Ares Management reports Q2 2017 earnings

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ares Management Lp
* Ares Management LP - Q2-17 GAAP basic earnings per common unit of $0.54 and diluted earnings per common unit of $0.53
* Ares Management LP qtrly economic net income of $158.1 million and after-tax economic net income of $0.69 per unit
* Ares Management LP qtrly after-tax distributable earnings of $0.33 per common unit
* Ares Management LP - assets under management of $104.0 billion at quarter end
* Ares Management LP qtrly total revenues $533.9 million versus $369.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: