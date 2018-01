Jan 17 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* FY RECURRING NET RESULT EUR 49 MILLION, UP 21 PCT‍​

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.02 PER SHARE, UP 11 PERCENT YOY

* 2017 RENTING REVENUE EUR 76 MILLION, UP 13 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* SEES PORTFOLIO OF EUR 2 BILLION WITHIN FIVE YEARS ‍​

* FY EBITDA € 68.5 M INCREASES BY 12% COMPARED TO 2016

* FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​91.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 95.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH FLOW AFTER FINANCIAL DEBT AND CURRENT TAX IS AT € 49.9 M WITH GROWTH OF 23% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)