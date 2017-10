July 3 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​36.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 18.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS TARGET OF 10 PERCENT GROWTH IN RENTAL REVENUE FOR 2017

* AT JUNE 30, CO HAD 1,455,000 M² OF RENTAL PROPERTY AND OCCUPANCY RATE WAS 99 PERCENT SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)