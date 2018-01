Jan 2 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* Q4 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 OCCUPATION RATE 99 PERCENT

* VALUE OF PROPERTY AT END 2017 EUR 1.3 BILLION, UP 23 PERCENT